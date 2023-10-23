SERAP Urges Court to Halt Lawmakers’ Receipt of N57.6b SUVs

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has appealed to the Federal High Court in Lagos State to prevent the House of Representatives from procuring and accepting the delivery of 360 sports utility vehicles worth N57.6 billion for its members. This request is made pending the hearing and resolution of the applications for injunction submitted by the organization.

According to SERAP, each SUV would cost taxpayers at least N160 million, as stated in reports. The organization’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, emphasized the urgency of the applications, seeking an interim injunction to restrain the National Assembly from acquiring and distributing the vehicles to its members.

Earlier, SERAP filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the National Assembly’s spending on lavish cars. The organization also addressed an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, calling on him to intervene and prevent the House of Representatives from proceeding with the purchase and delivery of the planned SUVs.

If the procurement is allowed to continue, it would potentially obstruct the ongoing legal proceedings and undermine the rule of law, according to the letter. SERAP emphasized the importance of judicial independence and integrity, urging the court to intervene and protect the public interest.