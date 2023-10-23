Menu
Pregnant Woman & Her Baby Die After 3 Days In Labour Due To Absence Of Doctor

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

October 23, 2023.

Residents of Sankwala community in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State embarked on a protest at the weekend following the death of a pregnant woman and her baby after prolonged labour.

The woman identified simply as Mrs. Rebecca, from Busi 5 village, died at the General Hospital in the community on Thursday, October 19, 2023, after being in labor for three days due to absence of the resident doctor.

It was gathered that the woman was rushed to the hospital and she stayed for three days without medical attention.

She eventually died with the baby in-between her thighs.

It’s further alleged that the medical director of the hospital spends most of his working hours in his private clinic and all efforts to reach him for three days were unproductive.

Further investigations revealed that the state’s own hospital is in total shambles in the LGA, with no medical facilities, staff and drugs.

Reacting to the incident, the Member Representing Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu Federal Constituency, Chief Hon. Peter Akpanke, said no woman should die to give life.

“It is with deep sadness and pain that I received the heavy news of the unfortunate occurrence at the General Hospital, Sankwala, the headquarters of Obanliku  Local Government Area of Cross River State, which resulted in the loss of lives,’ he said in a statement on Saturday, October 21.

“It is highly regrettable that a process that was supposed to bring joy to the good people of Obanliku in general and the families of the deceased in particular has thrown us into mourning

“It is therefore with great concern for the wellbeing of our people that I once again use this period of mourning to call on the Cross River State Government, under the leadership of Senator Prince Bassey Otu to urgently address the huge infrastructural deficit in Obanliku LGA, which was completely neglected by the previous administration in the State

“On my part, I will continue to use every resource and opportunity available to me in ensuring the reduction and/or elimination of maternal and neonatal mortality rates in our Federal Constituency

“The situation which has been the case for far too long is unacceptable to me and it is time we do things differently by coming together for the good of our people who are in desperate need of the dividends of democracy. No woman should die to give life and every baby born is a life we should fight to save.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu Federal Constituency, I pray for the peaceful repose of the deceased and the fortitude for the bereaved families to bear this excruciating loss. Thank you and God bless.” (www.naija247news.com).

