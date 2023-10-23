Menu
People Are Suffering, Resign If You Don’t Understand Governance – Pastor Giwa Blast Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 23,2023.

The senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa has called out President Bola Tinubu over the economic hardship in the country. He begged Tinubu to resign from office if he does not have solutions to a series of challenges facing the nation. Giwa disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday. The pastor alleged that Tinubu’s emergence as President had further caused a severe setback in Nigeria.

He said, “I warned that the continuation of APC in the Presidency would cripple Nigeria’s economy. Of course, we know how they got to power, but let me leave that for now. “Can someone advise President Bola Tinubu to honourably resign if he doesn’t know what he’s doing? He needs to sleep and wake up with proactive decisions to address the issues of petroleum and current economic hardship in no time.

“How can you put the cart before the horse by removing the subsidy hurriedly? You are doing things in the wrong way. It’s a shame that we have to go through this again after the eight years of maladministration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You don’t need to be a prophet or seer to know that the APC is on a ‘suicide mission’ to kill and bury Nigeria finally. “Nigeria is going down the drain; look at how much they sell petroleum and foodstuffs. With N10,000, you can’t boast of buying something to feed a family of three for one day.

“Our elderly parents are crying for help. Our youths are jobless and killing their friends and relatives for money rituals. “Prostitution, armed robbery and other criminal activities have taken over the streets of Nigeria due to bad leadership. “Why do you need to waste over N100 million to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser for each Senator while claiming Nigeria is broke?”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

