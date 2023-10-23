Nigerians Suffering From Hunger Cannot Be Found On Social Media – Pastor Giwa Reiterates

Oct 23,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa has said that Nigerians who are suffering from hunger cannot be found on social media.

Giwa, who stated this in Akure while addressing his members on Sunday, said those who go to bed hungry live in the rural areas and farms.

He said, “Count yourself out of Nigerians who are suffering from hunger if you can afford the sum of N5,000 to buy data every week.

“If you multiply N5,000 by 4, it gives you N20,000 every month. Do you know that in 5 months, you can save the sum of N100,000 to start a small business?

“Go to the rural areas, farms, markets, etc, to see those who are really suffering. The poor Nigerians are not on social media.

“You come online every day, post your pictures and videos, and still claim that you are suffering. My brother, you are not sincere to yourself.

“Today, our youths have misplaced priorities because they don’t think straight. They would rather stay online from morning till night instead of using their precious time and money for something tangible.”(www.naija247news.com)