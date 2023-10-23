Menu
Nigerian Public Outcry Over $400 Million Palliative Loan amid Economic Pledge

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s decision to secure an additional $400 million in palliative loans, following the removal of subsidies, has stirred discontent among Nigerians. The move, which comes amid the government’s acquisition of various other loans, has raised concerns about the country’s mounting debt and the administration’s approach to economic recovery.

With the recent controversy surrounding lawmakers’ plans to purchase expensive vehicles, the public’s frustration is directed towards the government’s apparent disconnect with the economic realities faced by ordinary citizens. The borrowing of $400 million from the World Bank for conditional cash transfers to vulnerable Nigerians has compounded the existing debt burden, reaching a staggering $5.35 billion in just four months.

This accumulation of debt, coupled with the government’s bloated cabinet and extravagant spending, has heightened fears that Nigeria’s overall debt might surpass N100 trillion in the near future. As the country’s crude oil production remains low and refineries remain non-operational, concerns regarding the prudence and effectiveness of the borrowed funds have intensified.

Experts and stakeholders have expressed skepticism about the government’s strategy, emphasizing the need for a transparent and targeted disbursement scheme to ensure that the funds serve their intended purpose. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the absence of clear structures and strategies to ensure accountability in managing the borrowed funds. The decision to borrow for conditional cash transfers has been heavily criticized, with calls for a more sustainable and productive approach to economic recovery.

