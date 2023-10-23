Menu
FootBall

Napoli Plans Contract Renewal Talks with Osimhen

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Napoli’s Sporting Director, Mauro Meluso, recently disclosed the club’s intentions to engage in fresh contract discussions with Victor Osimhen in the coming weeks. The 24-year-old forward has been at odds with the Serie A champions following some social media posts and his return from international duty with an injury last week.

Despite the recent discord, Meluso confirmed that Napoli is scheduled to meet with Osimhen’s representatives to deliberate on a potential contract renewal. He emphasized the need for a thoughtful approach, indicating that time would be crucial in the decision-making process.

With Osimhen’s current contract set to expire in less than two years, Napoli aims to ensure a positive resolution in the discussions with the player’s entourage.

Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja.

