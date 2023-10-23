Menu
Messi Shots Blank as Charlotte beat Inter Miami 1-0, Qualify for MLS Playoff

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In the latest MLS fixture, Lionel Messi played the full game on artificial turf in Inter Miami’s season finale early Sunday morning. Charlotte FC secured a 1-0 victory, earning their place in the MLS playoff.

Messi, who recently led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup triumph, was the star attraction, drawing the attention of thousands of attendees clad in “Messi 10” jerseys.

Despite his presence, the game held little significance for Miami, having already been eliminated from playoff contention. During the match, Messi made three shots and had two notable scoring opportunities. An apparent goal by Messi in the 49th minute was annulled due to an offside call, and his shot in the 62nd minute hit the crossbar.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

