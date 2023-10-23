Menu
Political parties

Gumi: I speak for Southerners, not Tinubu’s govt – Fani-Kayode

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has boldly expressed his lack of concern regarding the vocal outbursts of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi against the government.

This disclosure was unveiled through an audiotape that he chose to release on his official Facebook page, capturing the attention of the public on a consequential Sunday.

the former minister has made public an audiotape following a highly contentious sermon delivered by Gumi. During this sermon, Gumi referred to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as a “satanic person.” The remarks were made in connection to alleged plans for a collaborative effort between Wike and Israel, aimed at enhancing the security of the federal capital territory.

In a recent statement, Gumi expressed concern over potential repercussions for the Muslim community in the event of collabcoration between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Israel. In a notable statement, the individual in question emphasised the potential risks associated with assigning Nigeria’s national security responsibilities solely to individuals of Christian faith and Southern origin.

Fani-Kayode dismissed the significance of the criticisms levelled against the government by referring to the individual in question as a “little monkey.” He expressed his lack of concern, highlighting the presence of government officials whose responsibility it is to address such matters. He emphasised his own position outside of the government, implying that he is not directly involved in the response to these criticisms.

“However, I am concerned about his rantings against the Christian community and against what I believe to be southerners generally, both Christian and Muslim.”

Tinubu Govt to Implement Green Surcharge on Imported Vehicles to Bolster Tax Revenues
Supreme Court Judges Reduced to 10 as Justice Dattijo Retires
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

In Search of Suitable Governance Systems For African Countries by Paul Ejime

Naija247news -
With the resurgence of military incursions in politics and...

Napoli Plans Contract Renewal Talks with Osimhen

Emman Tochi -
Napoli's Sporting Director, Mauro Meluso, recently disclosed the club's...

Toke Makinwa Advises Young Unmarried Women: “Don’t Demand Beyond Your Means from Men”

Idowu Peters -
Nollywood actress and media personality Toke Makinwa has shared...

SERAP Urges Court to Halt Lawmakers’ Receipt of N57.6b SUVs

Idowu Peters -
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has appealed to...

