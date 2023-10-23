Menu
Gombe police arrest suspected killers of 58-year-old mother of eight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Gombe State Police Command has announced that the suspected killers of a mother of eight, Aishatu Abdullahi, had been arrested.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Mahid Abubakar, confirmed the development in a statement on his official Facebook page Sunday night, October 22.

“Police arrest the suspected killers of 58-year-old, Aishatu Abdullahi (Adda Damori), 48 hours after the incident. Details later,” the PPRO wrote.

It was earlier Hajia Abdullahi was killed by unknown persons on Friday night, October 20, 2023.

The perpetrators are said to have stormed Mrs. Abdullahi’s residence at Jeka da Fari Quarters in Gombe at approximately 21:45hrs, before fleeing with her handset.

On receipt of the information, police operatives moved to the scene where Mrs. Abdullahi was found in a pool of blood.

She was immediately rushed to a specialist Hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead. (www.naija247news.com).

