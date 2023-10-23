Menu
Gbajabiamila, Ganduje, Others Arrive As Supreme Court Hears Atiku, Obi Today

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 23,2023.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have arrived at the Supreme Court. Others include the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Nuhu Ribadu and the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, among others.

The apex court would hear the appeals of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and APM, seeking the court to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Details Later…

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

