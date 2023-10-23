Gbajabiamila, Ganduje, Others Arrive As Supreme Court Hears Atiku, Obi Today

Oct 23,2023.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have arrived at the Supreme Court. Others include the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Nuhu Ribadu and the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, among others.

The apex court would hear the appeals of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and APM, seeking the court to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

