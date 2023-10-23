Enugu Police Neutralise Alleged IPOB Member

October 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Enugu state police command, southeast Nigeria narrates how their operatives working with the state Neighborhood Watch Group have neutralized a member of the group known as Eastern Security Network (ESN), which is said to be the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement released by the command, they said the personnel had recovered the suspect’s firearm and ammunition along with other exhibits.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said on Sunday that the police command suspected that IPOB/ESN member was killed on Saturday at about 10:45 pm in Igbele village by Amachala Road in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

According to DSP Ndukwe, the feat was achieved following what he described as the new policing strategies that are being devised by the state police commissioner, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, which bid to rid the state of unrepentant criminal elements.

He also said that the operatives involved in the operation were police from the Igbo-Eze North Police Division of the command in the state and the NPF Special Forces.

He said, “One pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges, three expended cartridges, objects suspected to be amulets, and one black (inscribed “Special Constabulary”) and yellow-colored beret each was recovered from the neutralized member of the outlawed group.”

“The feat is consequent upon the operatives’ swift response to credible information on the wanton criminal activities of the renegades, who, in their numbers, blocked the road and opened fire on them.”

“The operatives, however, tactically returned fire at a superior level, leaving many other members of the subversive criminal group escaping with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

DSP Ndukwe in his statement said that the commissioner of police had applauded the team for the job well done while assuring them of the commitment of the command to sustain the onslaught against criminals.

He, therefore, appealed to the citizens of Enugu state to keep supporting the police in their bid to get rid of criminal elements in the state.(www.naija247news.com).