Religion

Church Is Not A Commercial Venture” – Pastor Ashimolowo Debunks Claim

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 23,2023.

The General Overseer of the Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has disagreed with public claim that church is a business venture.

This is coming following a recent report that puts Nigeria as the second most prayerful country in the world.

 

However, in an interview with The PUNCH, on Sunday, the 71-year-old said: “I think for anyone to say that the church is a business depends on how they look at it. If they are looking at it as a commercial venture, then they are wrong. There is nothing about the church that makes it a commercial venture.

“However, having been in ministry for 50 years, I will say that ministry can only grow where the pastor is business-like in his thinking. He has to think of expansion and growth, and those are the essences of entrepreneurship.”

He said: “I think prayer cannot be too much, and I think it is great. I tell you that a praying nation is better than a nation where the people are very narcissistic, believing in themselves as special, rather than learning to realize that they need God.

“Narcissistic nations end up becoming self-worshipping and self-destructive. In fact, when one is in that kind of way, the kinds of vices one will be hearing are unimaginable. It is that kind of nation that produces people who begin to doubt their own gender. So, I don’t think our prayer attitude, spirit and conviction are too much.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

