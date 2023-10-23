Caroline Danjuma Speaks Out on Departure from TRHOL Reality Show

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has shared the reason behind her departure from the renowned reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (TRHOL).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the movie star responded to former co-star Iyabo Ojo’s comment about the show’s lack of scripting. Caroline explained that she chose to leave the show due to her dissatisfaction with Iyabo’s “fakeness and lies.”

Addressing the notion of scripted content, Caroline emphasized, “Absolutely NOTHING is scripted, if it was, as an award-winning actress and producer, I would have stayed, giving my best acting prowess. If you are a demon, own it.”

She further expressed her reasons for exit, citing Iyabo’s alleged traits of manipulation, low self-esteem, and what she described as “wickedness” and “razzness.” Caroline added, “God knows I was afraid of what I would do next to you lots.”

Caroline, now known as Caroline Hutchings, extended her support to the show’s new cast member, Faith Morey. Faith was involved in an altercation with Iyabo in the third episode of the second season. Caroline concluded her post by encouraging Faith, saying, “Dear @moreyfaith, the crown is yours to keep. Eat THEM RAW.”