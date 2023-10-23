Menu
Health news

Breast cancer is not demonic – Nigerian Medical Association

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says breast cancer, like every other cancer, is not demonic but a medical issue that should be treated physically.

Chairman of the Cross River chapter of the association, Dr Felix Archibong disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar during the Go Pink Day celebration.

The chairperson, who also urged patients to pray, advised that they should equally visit hospitals and get the correct diagnosis, adding that it was unfortunate that most cancer cases were presented late.

“This is an open campaign even to religious bodies, breast cancer is not demonic but a medical issue, so, don’t stop going to church or praying but seek care in a medical facility.

“A lot of people believe the breast is a private part and should not be exposed. This is why we are sensitising people on ways to carry out self breast examination once a month, one week after menstrual flow.

"Also, medical breast examination should be done at least once a year, let it be like your birthday gift to yourself annually, so, you don't forget because noticing cancer early makes it easier to treat.".

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

