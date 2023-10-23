Anambra Woman sells grandson for N50,000.

October 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman, identified as Oluchukwu Nwosu, has sold her three-month old grandson, stating that she was pushed by the hardship in the country.

The woman, who hails from Nnewi, Anambra State was said to have sold the baby boy for N50,000.

The woman was at the weekend apprehended by officials of the Anambra State ministry of women affairs, and brought before the commissioner, Ify Obinabo, where she confessed.

the woman wept profusely, saying she was pushed to sell the baby because her daughter has been in the habit of getting pregnant, and leaving her with the children to take care of.

“This is the third time my daughter Ijeoma has conceived out of wedlock. Due to our poor income we’ve had trouble feeding right from the time my daughter gave birth to the first baby.

“We had no other option than to take the kids to motherless babies home, especially when our daughter refused to tell us who was responsible for her pregnancy.

“I came across a buyer, one Tochukwu Asiegbu, who approached me, after bargaining, paid me the agreed sum,” she said.

The Commissioner stated in the video that the three-month-old baby had been rescued.

“The mother of the baby, Ijeoma Nwosu, approached us and claimed her mother, forcefully sold her baby soon after he was born and had refused to disclose his whereabouts.

“Following receipt of the allegation, I quickly swung into action to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

“After barely one month of consistent intelligence surveillance by officials in my ministry, the offenders were caught.

“All those involved in the act had all been nabbed and handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution,” the commissioner stated.

The police also arrested one Madam Evelyn, a native of Uruagu Nnewi, who confessed that she paid N200,000 to the person who obtained the baby from Miss Nwosu. All the suspects involved in the transaction were said to have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution. (www.naija247news.com).