PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu Trolls APC And Their Supporters

Oct 22,2023.

Dele Momodu has gone on Instagram to troll the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), its members and supporters.

Momodu, who is a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), shared a drawing that shows a man’s brain being removed from his head with the caption, “Welcome to APC, you won’t be needing this.”

Momodu has been defending PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as he contests Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the President of Nigeria.

