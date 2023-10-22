Menu
PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu Trolls APC And Their Supporters

Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 22,2023.

Dele Momodu has gone on Instagram to troll the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), its members and supporters.

Momodu, who is a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), shared a drawing that shows a man’s brain being removed from his head with the caption, “Welcome to APC, you won’t be needing this.”

Momodu has been defending PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as he contests Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the President of Nigeria.

His comic has garnered a lot of controversies and reactions from Netizens.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

