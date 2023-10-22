Meet Nigeria’s Five Falcon Players Set For UEFA Women’s Champions League Group Stage

Five Super Falcons players are set to shine in the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage, marking a significant presence for Nigerian talent in the prestigious tournament. The group stage, scheduled from November 14, 2023, to January 13, 2024, promises an exciting showcase of Nigerian prowess in women’s football.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie’s standout performance for Paris FC, including a crucial penalty save against Wolfsburg, has secured the team’s spot in the group stage after a decade-long wait. Meanwhile, seasoned player Asisat Oshoala, the first African woman to clinch the Women’s Champions League in 2021, aims to lead FC Barcelona Femini to a third European title.

Joining the fray, Christy Ucheibe’s successful debut goal for Benfica and Halimatu Ayinde’s return to Rosengard inject further excitement into the tournament. Additionally, the PSG side led by Nicole Payne is poised for a competitive showing in Group C, featuring heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, AS Roma, and Ajax. Nigerian fans eagerly await the performance of their compatriots as they take the field for their respective clubs in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.