Menu
Search
Subscribe
Super Falcons

Meet Nigeria’s Five Falcon Players Set For UEFA Women’s Champions League Group Stage

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Five Super Falcons players are set to shine in the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage, marking a significant presence for Nigerian talent in the prestigious tournament. The group stage, scheduled from November 14, 2023, to January 13, 2024, promises an exciting showcase of Nigerian prowess in women’s football.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie’s standout performance for Paris FC, including a crucial penalty save against Wolfsburg, has secured the team’s spot in the group stage after a decade-long wait. Meanwhile, seasoned player Asisat Oshoala, the first African woman to clinch the Women’s Champions League in 2021, aims to lead FC Barcelona Femini to a third European title.

Joining the fray, Christy Ucheibe’s successful debut goal for Benfica and Halimatu Ayinde’s return to Rosengard inject further excitement into the tournament. Additionally, the PSG side led by Nicole Payne is poised for a competitive showing in Group C, featuring heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, AS Roma, and Ajax. Nigerian fans eagerly await the performance of their compatriots as they take the field for their respective clubs in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
I Did Not Know 90% Of Those Serving With Me From Day One – Yahaya Bello
Next article
Buhari Hails Oba of Benin On 70th Birthday
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

2023 election was compromised, the President should not appoint INEC chairman – Jega

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 22,2023. Former chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission,...

Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal was leaked on church Whatsapp group

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 22,2023. Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal...

I’ll Make You Deaf & Dumb If You Continue to Pray For Israel – Odumeje Warns Fellow Pastors

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 22,2023. The general overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost...

PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu Trolls APC And Their Supporters

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 22,2023. Dele Momodu has gone on Instagram to troll...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

2023 election was compromised, the President should not appoint INEC chairman – Jega

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 22,2023. Former chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission,...

Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal was leaked on church Whatsapp group

Religion 0
Oct 22,2023. Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal...

I’ll Make You Deaf & Dumb If You Continue to Pray For Israel – Odumeje Warns Fellow Pastors

Religion 0
Oct 22,2023. The general overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights