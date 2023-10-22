Menu
Martinez Leads Inter to the Top, Kvaratskhelia Resurrects Napoli’s Title Defense

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Inter Milan secured the top spot in Serie A, fueled by Lautaro Martinez’s scintillating form, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia revitalized Napoli’s title defense in their recent victory. Following the departures of Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, Martinez has emerged as the main attacking force for Inter, who now lead Italy’s top flight with 24 goals, making him the leading scorer with 11 goals in just nine matches.

During the 3-0 win against Torino, Martinez showcased his prowess by netting his 11th league goal. Additionally, strike partner Marcus Thuram’s contribution, with three league goals and five assists, has bolstered Inter’s attacking prowess. In their upcoming Champions League clash against Salzburg, coach Simone Inzaghi is expected to rely on both Martinez and Thuram to maintain their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s wing maestro Kvaratskhelia delivered a stellar performance, bagging two crucial goals in their 3-1 triumph over Verona, providing a much-needed boost for the struggling side. Despite the absence of star striker Victor Osimhen, Napoli displayed an impressive attacking display under the guidance of coach Rudi Garcia.

The win has put Napoli in a better position, with hopes of a resurgence in their title defense campaign. Although Verona managed to pull one goal back through Darko Lazovic, the defeat has left them languishing in the 16th spot.

Emman Tochi
