I’ll Make You Deaf & Dumb If You Continue to Pray For Israel – Odumeje Warns Fellow Pastors

Oct 22,2023.

The general overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje has issued a stern warning to his colleagues praying for Israel in their war with the Palestinians.

The Anambra-based pastor and singer threatened to make any man of God deaf and dumb if they continue to pray for waring Israel

In the video trending online, Odumeje stated that most pastors praying for Israel are not praying for the current challenges in Nigeria or the President who “does not know his left or right”.

He stated that he would make all Pastors praying for Israel deaf and dumb as they are not praying for the right things.(www.naija247news.com)