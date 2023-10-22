Menu
Search
Subscribe
Religion

I’ll Make You Deaf & Dumb If You Continue to Pray For Israel – Odumeje Warns Fellow Pastors

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 22,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The general overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje has issued a stern warning to his colleagues praying for Israel in their war with the Palestinians.

The Anambra-based pastor and singer threatened to make any man of God deaf and dumb if they continue to pray for waring Israel

In the video trending online, Odumeje stated that most pastors praying for Israel are not praying for the current challenges in Nigeria or the President who “does not know his left or right”.

He stated that he would make all Pastors praying for Israel deaf and dumb as they are not praying for the right things.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu Trolls APC And Their Supporters
Next article
Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal was leaked on church Whatsapp group
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

2023 election was compromised, the President should not appoint INEC chairman – Jega

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 22,2023. Former chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission,...

Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal was leaked on church Whatsapp group

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 22,2023. Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal...

PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu Trolls APC And Their Supporters

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 22,2023. Dele Momodu has gone on Instagram to troll...

SERAP Moves Legally to Stop Lawmakers From Taking Delivery Of N57.6 Billion 360 SUVs

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 22,2023. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

2023 election was compromised, the President should not appoint INEC chairman – Jega

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 22,2023. Former chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission,...

Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal was leaked on church Whatsapp group

Religion 0
Oct 22,2023. Methodist reverend commits suicide after his adultery scandal...

PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu Trolls APC And Their Supporters

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 22,2023. Dele Momodu has gone on Instagram to troll...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights