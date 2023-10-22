Menu
I Did Not Know 90% Of Those Serving With Me From Day One – Yahaya Bello

By: Naija247news

Date:

During the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Anyigba, Lokoja in Kogi on Saturday, the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, revealed that upon assuming office, he had little prior knowledge of approximately 90 percent of his employed staff.

Governor Bello emphasized that the selection process for his team was based on merit and their potential to improve the lives of the people, rather than considerations of race, class, or religion.

“Our emphasis has always been on competence and the ability to positively impact the lives of the people. Hence, the bulk of my team, about 90 percent, were chosen purely on their capacity to serve the state,” he stated.

Bello underscored the importance of competence over mediocrity and sectionalism in governance. He highlighted the administration’s commitment to fairness, equity, and justice, ensuring the impartial distribution of appointments and projects across the state, including the equitable distribution of final palliatives to various wards.

Furthermore, the governor emphasized his administration’s success in bridging ethnic and religious divisions, aiming to promote unity and cohesion among the people. He asserted the administration’s determination to uphold this spirit of inclusivity, emphasizing that divisive practices would not be tolerated in his governance.

