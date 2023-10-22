Menu
Buhari Hails Oba of Benin On 70th Birthday

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 22,2023.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Oba of Benin, His Highness Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, who described him as “a king among kings” as the Oba marks his 70th birthday and the seventh year on the throne.

Buhari, in a release issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Oba Ewuare II “continues as a source of inspiration to the country for his remarkable tenacity in the preservation of the cherished cultural values and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

According to the ex-President, Oba of Benin

“is the ultimate Oba,” while urging the media and the recorders of modern history to focus on Oba Ewuare II, serving as champion of good conduct and guardian of the cherished values and traditions of his people.

“Long Live the Oba, Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Buhari concluded. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

