Political parties

Borno Commissioner Dies Two Months After Swearing-In

The Borno State Commissioner of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement, Ibrahim Idriss Garba, has been confirmed dead two months after being sworn into office.
The Commissioner was reported to have died in his private guest house at the 777 Housing Estate at the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
According to sources outside government house, the Commissioner was rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.
Before his death, the Commissioner was injured in an accident involving the convoy of the Governor while returning from a working tour of Southern Borno in September.
A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on media and strategy Isah Gusau, said the Borno State Police Command has begun emergency investigation to find out the cause of the dead.
“The Borno State police command has commenced urgent investigation into the death of the state’s commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s spokesman said.
“The state commissioner of police was at the house at which Engr Ibrahim died in Maiduguri on Saturday.
” Late Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba was the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects before he was elevated and appointed commissioner of RRR, at the commencement of Zulum’s ongoing second term,” the statement concluded.

