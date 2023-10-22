Menu
Arsenal Fight Back Against Chelsea, Maintain Unbeaten League Run

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Arsenal’s stunning comeback from a two-goal deficit resulted in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Chelsea, with Leandro Trossard’s late equalizer stealing the show on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s team was perilously close to their first Premier League loss this season, as early goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk put Chelsea in a commanding position. However, a crucial error from Chelsea’s goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gave Arsenal a lifeline, which Declan Rice converted, followed by Trossard’s crucial goal in the 84th minute.

The gritty performance extended Arsenal’s unbeaten streak in the league to nine games, positioning them just behind Manchester City in the standings. The match showcased the unwavering spirit that has fueled Arsenal’s resurgence over the last 18 months, demonstrating their determination to secure their first league title since 2004.

For Chelsea, the draw was a significant setback, given their near-victory under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino. Despite a vibrant start, Chelsea couldn’t secure a win on home turf, prolonging their wait for a triumph against their London rivals.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Verified by MonsterInsights