Politics & Govt News

Tougher Changes Underway in FCT – Wike Tells Residents

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 20,2023.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has informed Abuja residents that tough policy decisions are underway.

Wike, however, urged residents to be patient with the government as the tough decisions would be for the overall good of the nation’s capital.

He spoke while receiving former FCT Minister Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for the Senatorial seat in the last election, Zakari Dobi.

According to Wike: “I urge residents to be patient; we are going to take tough decisions. Residents should not see it as punitive but for the good of the FCT.”

The minister also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has directed the construction of a minimum of 5km of road in each area council.

Upon assumption of office, Wike had ordered the demolition of several illegal structures across the FCT.

The minister also threatened to revoke undeveloped properties within the stipulated time frame.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

