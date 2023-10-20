Tinubu Makes U-turn, Orders Withdrawal Of 24-Yr-Old Kashim’s Nomination As FERMA Chairman

Oct 20,2023.

In a surprise move on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu, directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr Imam Kashim Imam.

Imam was earlier appointed to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Media Aide to the President, announced the withdrawal of Imam with immediate effect.

Ajuri noted that all other appointments to the board and executive management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.

Recall that there had been backlash on the Federal Government for appointing Imam, believed to be 24 years old, into the board of FERMA.

There was no specific reasons he presidency ordered the withdrawal of the nomination.(www.naija247news.com)