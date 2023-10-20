Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Makes U-turn, Orders Withdrawal Of 24-Yr-Old Kashim’s Nomination As FERMA Chairman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 20,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a surprise move on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu, directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr Imam Kashim Imam.

Imam was earlier appointed to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Media Aide to the President, announced the withdrawal of Imam with immediate effect.

Ajuri noted that all other appointments to the board and executive management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.

Recall that there had been backlash on the Federal Government for appointing Imam, believed to be 24 years old, into the board of FERMA.

There was no specific reasons he presidency ordered the withdrawal of the nomination.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Supreme Court Fixes Monday To Hear Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu
Next article
Lupita Nyongo announces split from boyfriend months after going public
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the...

Don’t Come To My Bazaar If You Won’t Donate Money” – Popular Rev. Fr Mbaka Warns Politicians

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 20,2023. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has given a stern...

Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed...

Lamido Sanusi Speaks On How To Reset Nigeria’s Economy

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 20,2023. The 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Security News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the...

Don’t Come To My Bazaar If You Won’t Donate Money” – Popular Rev. Fr Mbaka Warns Politicians

Religion 0
Oct 20,2023. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has given a stern...

Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights