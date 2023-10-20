Menu
Revenue and Taxation

Tinubu Government Plans to Generate N28.1bn through Ijora Workshop Concession

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission has revealed the Federal Government’s intention to generate N28.1bn over a 20-year period through the concession of the Central Workshop Ijora. The workshop, historically employed for vehicle maintenance, sewage treatment plants, and water supply equipment during the colonial era, is set to undergo a comprehensive transformation.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity, Manji Yarling, the concession will operate under the Rehabilitate-Operate-Maintain-Transfer PPP model, focused on upgrading the Central Workshop to optimize its functionality. The project, an unsolicited proposal by Beta Transport Nigeria Limited and supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works, has received approval from the Federal Executive Council.

The statement emphasized the role of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission in regulating the concession process. It outlined the projected earnings of N28.1bn during the 20-year concession period, highlighting the government’s commitment to leveraging public-private partnerships to drive infrastructure development and revenue generation.

The move signifies a significant step in the government’s efforts to revitalize critical infrastructure, facilitating efficient service delivery and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

