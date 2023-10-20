Menu
Supreme Court Fixes Monday To Hear Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 20,2023.

The Supreme Court has announced that the hearing of the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in this year’s general elections, Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Tinubu, will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023.

After coming second in the February 25 poll, the PDP candidate approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to challenge the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Tinubu winner.

Besides claiming to have scored the highest lawful votes, the former Vice President argued that the President shouldn’t have been returned elected because he failed to reach the 25% threshold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, in a ruling on September 6, the tribunal nullified all the pleas put forward in Atiku’s petition and affirmed Tinubu’s victory.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal judgement, the PDP candidate approached the apex court, where he filed a 35-ground notice of appeal, stating that the lower court “committed a grave error.”

The notice of appeal filed by his lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the whole findings and conclusions of the PEPT on the grounds that they didn’t reflect the true picture of his petition.

In a notice by the apex court Registrar, Zainab Garba, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the court stated that Atiku’s appeal had been listed for hearing this coming Monday.

”Take notice that the above appeal/motion will be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court of Nigeria sitting at Abuja on Monday, October 23, 2023.

“And further take notice that in accordance with Order 2 Rule 1(2) of the Supreme Court Rules 1985, as amended, this NOTICE is deemed sufficiently served on you if it is left at your address of service or sent by registered post and since the date of service by post is material, Section 26 of the Interpretation Act, 1964 shall apρly,” the notice read.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

