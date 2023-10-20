Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market closes bearish, All Share Index dips by 0.38%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Stock market on Thursday closed on a bearish note occasioned by decline in share value of MTN Nigeria, NESTLE and other 23 stocks.

The All Share Index dipped by 0.38% to close at 67,098.80 points from the previous close of 67,353.23 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.38% to close at N36.864 trillion from the previous close of N37.004 trillion, thereby shedding N140 billion.

An aggregate of 298.7 million units of shares were traded in 5,453 deals, valued at N4.48 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 16 equities emerged as gainers against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

LEARNAFRICA led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N3.30 from the previous close of N3.00.

DAAR Communication and UPDC among other gainers also grew there share prices by 9.52% and 8.00% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MCNICHOLS led other price decliners as it shed 8.82% of its share price to close at N0.62 from the previous close of N0.68.

OMATEK and STANBIC IBTC among other price decliners also shed 8.70% and 8.49% of their share prices respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 56.3 million units of its shares in 352 deals, valued at N1 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 33.8 million units of its shares in 188 deals, valued at N282 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 22 million units of its shares in 363 deals, valued at N364 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
FIRS Chairman Assures Companies of No Planned Tax Hikes
Next article
Names of The Seven Supreme Court Judges Who Will Rule on Atiku, Obi’s Appeal Against Tinubu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the...

Don’t Come To My Bazaar If You Won’t Donate Money” – Popular Rev. Fr Mbaka Warns Politicians

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 20,2023. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has given a stern...

Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed...

Lamido Sanusi Speaks On How To Reset Nigeria’s Economy

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 20,2023. The 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Security News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the...

Don’t Come To My Bazaar If You Won’t Donate Money” – Popular Rev. Fr Mbaka Warns Politicians

Religion 0
Oct 20,2023. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has given a stern...

Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights