Security News

Soldier gunned down as troops neutralize three bandits in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State following actionable intelligence on 17 October, 2023.

Director, Army Public Relation, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, October 18, said one soldier paid the ultimate price during the encounter with the terrorists.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) have continued to sustain the aggressive posture of ongoing operations to rid the nation of terrorism, insurgency and sundry crimes across the country,” the statement reads.

“In recent operations, troops of 2 Battalion acting on actionable intelligence on 17 October 2023 staged an ambush against marauding insurgents at Udowa general area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State

“During the operations, troops neutralized three insurgents in a fierce fire fight, while others escaped in disarray.

“Troops recovered from the fleeing insurgents, a bandolier containing 111 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one AK 47 magazine, 2 motorcycles, one set of high frequency communication radio and 2 mobile phones.

“Sadly one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter.”   (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

