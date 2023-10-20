Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter graduates from Canadian University

October 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, has graduated from a Canadian university.

Mercy shared a video of her cheering her daughter during her graduation, adding that she’s proud of her.

She wrote on Instagram;

“She Did it, I Did it, We Did it, GOD DID IT. @michelleio__ i am super proud of you, Congratulations my love! @michelleio__ To God be all the glory, honor and adoration”. (www.naija247news.com).