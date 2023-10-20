Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter graduates from Canadian University

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, has graduated from a Canadian university.

Mercy shared a video of her cheering her daughter during her graduation, adding that she’s proud of her.

She wrote on Instagram;

“She Did it, I Did it, We Did it, GOD DID IT. @michelleio__ i am super proud of you, Congratulations my love! @michelleio__ To God be all the glory, honor and adoration”.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tougher Changes Underway in FCT – Wike Tells Residents
Next article
Lamido Sanusi Speaks On How To Reset Nigeria’s Economy
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the...

Don’t Come To My Bazaar If You Won’t Donate Money” – Popular Rev. Fr Mbaka Warns Politicians

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 20,2023. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has given a stern...

Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed...

Lamido Sanusi Speaks On How To Reset Nigeria’s Economy

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 20,2023. The 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Security News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the...

Don’t Come To My Bazaar If You Won’t Donate Money” – Popular Rev. Fr Mbaka Warns Politicians

Religion 0
Oct 20,2023. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has given a stern...

Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights