Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

“No go hustle, you think say dem go give you money forever” – Carter Efe blasts VeryDarkMan

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedian and skit maker, Carter Efe has launched a tirade of attacks on VeryDarkMan on his Instagram live.

Carter who seems to be enraged over the fact that Davido treated the online activist to a stay in a luxurious apartment in Lagos.

Carter kept on blasting VeryDarkMan, reminding him that the freebies he got from celebrities wouldn’t last forever and it’s only a matter of time before their kindness expires.

According to Carter, VeryDarkMan only rose to prominence for dragging skincare brands but now he’s including Mr. Ibu and Nollywood.

In his words;

“Idiot, very foolish boy, mature man like that dey behave like that, dey come online dey fool himself everytime.

When your mama and your papa don come outside come beg, you go understand, sheybi Nigeria don give you platform, you say you no do advert, make dem just continue to dey feed you, make dem just continue to dey dash you money.

I see you the other day dey follow yhemolee drag, your mate na mula Abi you senior mula and e dey hustle make money, with your smelling singlet, e sure me say if dey soak that singlet for water e go dey smell die, you go carry pr_ck dey come outside online and you dey form educated guru.”

He further stressed the fact that Davido, who is VeryDarkMan’s agemate was the one who brought him to Lagos and yet he was happy and jubilating. Carter Efe still claims that in his time, he was the one who brought himself into living the Lagos lifestyle all the way from Ughelli, Warri.

He ended the video assuring VeryDarkMan he will soon be dragged as well. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian mother and her daughter celebrate as they graduate from nursing school together in America
Next article
Africa at the Forefront of the Global Floating Gas Facilities Surge
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Angry Mob kills man in Nasarawa for allegedly stealing motorcycle

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A mob have lynched a yet-to-be...

It’s Inappropriate To Rate 2023 Polls By Number Of Petitions – INEC

Naija247news -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said...

Nigeria’s Ambassador To Morocco Dies At 42

Naija247news -
Nigeria's Ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, known as...

Africa at the Forefront of the Global Floating Gas Facilities Surge

Joseph Adam -
Africa is leading the way in the global proliferation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Angry Mob kills man in Nasarawa for allegedly stealing motorcycle

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A mob have lynched a yet-to-be...

It’s Inappropriate To Rate 2023 Polls By Number Of Petitions – INEC

NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said...

Nigeria’s Ambassador To Morocco Dies At 42

Top Stories 0
Nigeria's Ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, known as...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights