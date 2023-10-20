Menu
Nigeria’s Ambassador To Morocco Dies At 42

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, known as Magajin Garin Zazzau, has tragically passed away at the age of 42. The Zazzau Emirate shared the news, revealing that Ambassador Mansur died on Friday morning at a private hospital in Lagos while en route to Morocco. While the cause of his demise remains undisclosed, the Zazzau Emirate assured that funeral arrangements for the late ambassador would be communicated at a later date.

Appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022, Ambassador Bamalli, a Prince of Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna State, previously served as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director. He was also the biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau.

Left behind are his wife and two children, mourning the loss of a dedicated diplomat and esteemed member of the Nigerian community.

