Nigerian mother and her daughter celebrate as they graduate from nursing school together in America

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian woman, Theresa Udie and her daughter, graduated from nursing school together in the Us.

The Cross River indigene took to Facebook on Wednesday, October 18, to share photos from their graduation.

“MY DAUGHTER AND I GRADUATED NURSING SCHOOL TOGETHER . It’s time to celebrate the incredible journey we’ve had together as mother and daughter in nursing school,” she wrote.

“From sleepless nights studying for exams to overcoming the challenges of balancing work and school, we’ve tackled it all as a team. As classmates, teammates, and family, we’ve supported each other every step of the way. I couldn’t be prouder of us for persevering and achieving our dream of becoming nurses.

“Here’s to the late-night study sessions, the laughter, the tears, and the countless memories we’ve made on this journey. Thank you to our loved ones for your unwavering support. We did it.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Verified by MonsterInsights