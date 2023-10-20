Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

New chief of Burkina Faso National Gendarmerie appointed

By: Naija247news

Date:

The transitional president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, has appointed Lieutenant-Colonel Kouagri Natama as the new chief of the National Gendarmerie.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

His predecessor, Lieutenant-Colonel Evrard Somda, was removed from the post on Wednesday.

“Lieutenant-Colonel Major Natama Kouagri of the national armed forces has been appointed Chief of Staff of the national gendarmerie,” stated the decree, which was signed by Traore.

Burkinabe intelligence services were able to foil a countercoup attempt against the new leadership last week. According to local authorities, four officers were detained, with two of them reportedly serving in the National Gendarmerie.

A group of officers including Traore seized power in a military coup on September 30 of last year. Somda, a former commander of the national gendarmerie special units, had been in post since February 2022.

The new leaders have said that they are committed to holding elections next year. However, following the recent incident, Traore announced a plan to change the constitution and prolong the transitional period in the country.

“Elections are not a priority. Clearly, security is the priority,” Traore stated on September 29. Earlier on September 27 he said that he was “determined to lead the transition successfully despite adversity and various maneuvers to stop our inexorable march towards sovereignty.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
France creating tensions in Chad – analyst
Next article
Niger’s ousted president Bazoum attempts escape, junta captors claim
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FIRS Chairman Assures Companies of No Planned Tax Hikes

Godwin Okafor -
Zacch Adedeji, the Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland...

Tinubu Government Plans to Generate N28.1bn through Ijora Workshop Concession

Naija247news -
The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission has revealed the Federal...

Foreign Investors Show Caution Towards Nigeria Amidst Economic Uncertainties

Naija247news -
Several industry experts have raised concerns regarding the reluctance...

Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas becomes Heirs Energies

Joseph Adam -
Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas recently underwent a significant...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FIRS Chairman Assures Companies of No Planned Tax Hikes

Revenue and Taxation 0
Zacch Adedeji, the Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland...

Tinubu Government Plans to Generate N28.1bn through Ijora Workshop Concession

Revenue and Taxation 0
The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission has revealed the Federal...

Foreign Investors Show Caution Towards Nigeria Amidst Economic Uncertainties

Data & News Analysis 0
Several industry experts have raised concerns regarding the reluctance...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights