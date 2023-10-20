Names of The Seven Supreme Court Judges Who Will Rule on Atiku, Obi’s Appeal Against Tinubu

Oct 20,2023.

The seven Supreme Court judges who will rule on the appeal in the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Chichi Ojei have been named..

The three parties, who were the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) respectively, are challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The court notices signed by Zainab M. Garba in the office of the registrar, said by the Order 2 Rule 1 (2) of the Supreme Court’s Rules 1985 as amended, the notice is deemed as sufficiently served on the parties.

According to the information in the notice, the list of members of the panel to sit on the appeals include justices Musa Dattijo Muhammad, Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Lawal Garba, Helen M. Ogunwumiju, I.N. Saulawa, Tijjani Abubakar and Emmanuel Agim.

Meanwhile, the apex court has also fixed Monday, October 23, for hearing of the motion filed by Atiku, seeking to bring fresh evidence to prove that President Bola Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).