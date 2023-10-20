Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Macron holds talks with France’s last Sahel ally

By: News Wire

Date:

The transitional leader of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby, also known as Mahamat Kaka, has paid a working visit to Paris, where he held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, which focused on strengthening bilateral ties, the African country announced.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Discussions between the two leaders during the visit on Tuesday lasted more than an hour and addressed matters of mutual concern for both nations in “Africa, Europe and the world,” the Chadian presidency said in a statement.

“The two Heads of State underlined the importance of socio-economic stability for the prosperity of peoples, calling for strengthened cooperation to meet common challenges. They pledged to work together to promote peace, stability and socio-economic development,” it added.

Mahamat Kaka took over as Chad’s leader after his pro-French father, Idriss Deby, was killed by rebels on the battlefield in 2021. The interim president initially promised to hold elections within 18 months, but the deadline was later extended by two years to October 2024, sparking protests that killed dozens of civilians.
During the meeting on Tuesday with Macron, the Chadian leader said he remains committed to fulfilling all the obligations of the transition.

He additionally “requested continued and substantial support from France as the transition begins its final turn,” the government said.

France creating tensions in Chad – analyst READ MORE: France creating tensions in Chad – analyst
Chad has become the last remaining ally of Paris in the Sahel region, with Niger claiming last week that French troops withdrawing from Niamey were being transferred there. Paris already has a base in the country with around 1,000 troops.

The Chadian authorities have hailed France as a “long-standing” and “reliable” partner with whom they have a mutually beneficial bilateral agreement, despite the growing number of protests against French presence in N’Djamena.

Evariste N’Garlem Tolde, a Chadian political analyst, told RT earlier this month that the French army has failed in fighting jihadist insurgencies, instead fueling terrorist activity in the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil climbs on Mideast contagion fears from Israel-Gaza conflict
Next article
France creating tensions in Chad – analyst
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FIRS Chairman Assures Companies of No Planned Tax Hikes

Godwin Okafor -
Zacch Adedeji, the Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland...

Tinubu Government Plans to Generate N28.1bn through Ijora Workshop Concession

Naija247news -
The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission has revealed the Federal...

Foreign Investors Show Caution Towards Nigeria Amidst Economic Uncertainties

Naija247news -
Several industry experts have raised concerns regarding the reluctance...

Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas becomes Heirs Energies

Joseph Adam -
Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas recently underwent a significant...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FIRS Chairman Assures Companies of No Planned Tax Hikes

Revenue and Taxation 0
Zacch Adedeji, the Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland...

Tinubu Government Plans to Generate N28.1bn through Ijora Workshop Concession

Revenue and Taxation 0
The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission has revealed the Federal...

Foreign Investors Show Caution Towards Nigeria Amidst Economic Uncertainties

Data & News Analysis 0
Several industry experts have raised concerns regarding the reluctance...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights