Lupita Nyongo announces split from boyfriend months after going public

October 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Amondi Nyong’o, has announced that her relationship with TV host Selema Masekela is over.

The actress said she is “in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

She added that she is going through so much pain but is “trusting that this too shall pass.”

Lupita has now taken down all the photos of Selema she posted on her Instagram feed, including a post she made in August when she showered him with sweet words on his birthday.

Announcing their breakup, she wrote: “There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 100, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”. (www.naija247news.com).