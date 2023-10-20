Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentHollywood

Lupita Nyongo announces split from boyfriend months after going public

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Amondi Nyong’o, has announced that her relationship with TV host Selema Masekela is over.

The actress said she is “in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

She added that she is going through so much pain but is “trusting that this too shall pass.”

Lupita has now taken down all the photos of Selema she posted on her Instagram feed, including a post she made in August when she showered him with sweet words on his birthday.

Announcing their breakup, she wrote: “There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 100, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Makes U-turn, Orders Withdrawal Of 24-Yr-Old Kashim’s Nomination As FERMA Chairman
Next article
Kaduna Police Launch Investigation into the Murder of Female Nysc Member
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the...

Don’t Come To My Bazaar If You Won’t Donate Money” – Popular Rev. Fr Mbaka Warns Politicians

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 20,2023. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has given a stern...

Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed...

Lamido Sanusi Speaks On How To Reset Nigeria’s Economy

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 20,2023. The 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Security News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the...

Don’t Come To My Bazaar If You Won’t Donate Money” – Popular Rev. Fr Mbaka Warns Politicians

Religion 0
Oct 20,2023. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has given a stern...

Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights