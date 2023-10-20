Menu
Kaduna Police Launch Investigation into the Murder of Female Nysc Member

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kaduna State Police Command has launched investigation on the murder of a female National Youth Service Corps member on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The girl who was attached to Kaduna South Local Government, was allegedly murdered by three people on Wednesday evening while jogging along a road in Barnawa GRA, Kaduna.

According to the Command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, the incident occurred at about 06:45hrs.

“She was attacked by three men on a bike who collected her phone and stabbed her while she was screaming and struggling with them.

“On receipt of the information, our security operatives went to the scene immediately.

“She was rushed to Harmony Hospital for treatment where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Hassan told newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Garba Yusuf, has ordered for full investigation to arrest and prosecute of the culprits. (www.naija247news.com).

