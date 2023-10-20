Menu
‘I Accept Your Criticisms’: Uzoho Apologises To Fans Over Snapchat Outburst

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has apologised to fans over his social media outburst in the wake of Nigeria’s friendly games a few days ago.
The Omonia Nicosia man had a harrowing time in Nigeria’s recent friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.
His performances in both games had triggered criticisms from Nigerians with many calling for his ouster from the team. The development resulted in Uzoho blasting the fans on Snapchat.
But about a day after the outburst, the goalkeeper took to X (Twitter), asking Nigerians to forgive him.
“It has come to my attention that my recent Snapchat has not been my best behaviour towards you all as my loyal fans,” he wrote.
“I apologise for this as it was not my intention to conduct myself in such a manner toward the fans who have supported and motivated me throughout my career.
“My actions were more a result of frustration stemming from the actions of someone in my circle (will keep the identity private for now).
“Accepting criticism is part of my job and one that I often welcome from the people who continue to support me. I accept your criticisms with the utmost respect and understanding that you all want me to do better.
“I want you all to know that I continue to grow daily as a person and in my career and you all are a vital part of my growth and success. My actions are aimed to reflect this and will continue to do so.”

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

