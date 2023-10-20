Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas becomes Heirs Energies

Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas recently underwent a significant rebranding, revealing its new identity as Heirs Energies Limited along with a fresh logo and color scheme.

This move solidifies the company’s commitment to catering to Africa’s distinctive energy requirements in an environmentally sustainable way. With a vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Heirs Energies plans to utilize its expertise and resources to revolutionize the energy landscape, aiming for a positive impact on the environment.

The Chairman of Heirs Energies, Tony Elumelu, emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation, growth, and sustainability in Africa, highlighting how the rebranding encapsulates these values. Likewise, the Chief Executive Officer, Osayande Igiehon, stressed the firm’s intention to prioritize meeting Africa’s energy needs while adhering to global environmental objectives.

Heirs Energies aims to minimize carbon emissions by eliminating gas flaring and investing in projects that harness energy sources for improved accessibility, thereby contributing to the continent’s development.