Data & News Analysis

Foreign Investors Show Caution Towards Nigeria Amidst Economic Uncertainties

By: Naija247news

Date:

Several industry experts have raised concerns regarding the reluctance of foreign investors to engage with Nigeria’s market in the upcoming year, primarily citing currency instability and other global and internal economic challenges. These apprehensions were shared during the 2023 African Economic and Capital Markets Conference, where discussions centered on navigating uncertainties across the continent.

Luke Ofojebe, the Head of Research at Vetiva Capital, highlighted that local investors have dominated the markets this year, with foreign investors showing hesitance due to currency volatility. He noted that escalating operating costs resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies and increased energy expenses have led to inflationary pressures, causing margins to decline. Additionally, the hawkish approach of the Central Bank of Nigeria has led to increased interest income for banks, a trend expected to continue in 2024 as the fight against inflation persists.

Ofojebe also pointed out the potential impact of the US Federal Reserve’s projected rate hikes in the first half of 2024, which could trigger capital flight and further weaken the currency. Proposing a way to bolster the value of the Naira, he suggested that the government focus on augmenting oil production to stabilize foreign exchange receipts.

Echoing these sentiments, economist Ibukun Omoyeni emphasized the need to address the issue of excessive Naira circulation in the market, highlighting that merely tightening rates might not suffice. He stressed the importance of significantly increasing oil production and implementing measures to regulate money supply.

As the conference continued, other speakers delved into the dynamics of various African markets, discussing trends and potential strategies to navigate economic challenges. The event, moderated by Wole Famurewa, underscored the need for comprehensive and strategic measures to address the current economic concerns and foster a conducive investment climate in Nigeria.

Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas becomes Heirs Energies
Tinubu Government Plans to Generate N28.1bn through Ijora Workshop Concession
