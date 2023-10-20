FIRS Chairman Assures Companies of No Planned Tax Hikes

Zacch Adedeji, the Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has sought to assuage concerns among corporate organizations regarding the possible implications of the agency’s target to increase the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio. Emphasizing the administration’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment, Adedeji clarified that the aim to raise the ratio to 18 percent from the current 10.86 percent does not imply a forthcoming increase in taxes or the introduction of new levies.

In a statement, Adedeji reiterated the agency’s vision of leveraging data to enhance compliance and boost revenue generation without stifling investments or economic growth. Speaking to representatives of prominent tax-paying companies during a gathering in Lagos, he assured them that the focus is on taxing prosperity rather than burdening the less privileged.

Adedeji’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Dare Adekanmbi, highlighted the chairman’s commitment to fair engagement, stressing the agency’s intention not to collect more than what is due. Reaffirming the agency’s stance, he assured the attendees that the pursuit of an 18 percent tax-to-GDP target does not equate to an increase in tax rates.

The chairman’s reassurances underscore FIRS’s dedication to fostering transparent and cooperative relations with businesses, striving to achieve revenue growth without placing undue burdens on the business community.