Court Restrains Do2dtun From Defaming D’banj

A Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, his Honour, Emmanuel Iyanna, has restrained on-air-personality mister Kayode Oladotun popularly known as Do2dtun, from posting defamatory posts against singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, also known as D’banj, on social media or any other platform.

D’banj through one of his lawyers, Toheeb Lawal, had filed an application at the court for an injunction restraining Do2dtun from making malicious and defamatory posts against him on social media.

While granting the application which has D’banj as the complainant and Do2dtun as the respondent, Iyanna granted “an order restraining the defendant (Do2dtun) either by himself, servants, privies, cohorts, representatives or any person deriving authority from him, from further making any malicious, intimidating or defamatory post directing at the complainant (D’banj) on any social media platform or news media pending the hearing and determination of the substantive case”.

Also, the court ordered the Deputy Inspector of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau to investigate a criminal complaint brought by D’banj against Do2dtun within two weeks and revert to the court.

Do2dtun had for weeks embarked upon a social media onslaught against D’banj. The OAP was married to D’banj’s sister, Taiwo, in 2013 and the union produced two girls.

However, in November, 2021, Taiwo instituted a divorce proceeding before Justice A.I Akobi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, alleged “unending reckless emotional abuse, forced abortion and vicious domestic violence,” by Do2dtun, which she claimed has adversely affected her health and general well-being.

Mister Do2dtun had also made allegations that he was not allowed to see his daughter but Taiwo said the claim by her ex-husband was false.

She said contrary to the allegations by her ex-husband over the custody of their children, the entertainer has access to their kids.

