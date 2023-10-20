Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

October 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed to death by a 40ft container at Eze-Iweka area near Upper Iweka Bus Stop, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The container was said to have fell from a rolling trailer at the ever-busy Onitsha-Owerri Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when the truck, parked by the roadside, suddenly rolled off while goods were being offloaded and trapped the victim standing by the road side.

“While the truck was rolling, the 40ft container it was carrying fell and crushed the woman standing by the roadside, thereby trapping her on the ground.

“More casualties would have been recorded if not that hawkers who saw the truck rolling quickly fled the scene,” one of the witnesses narrated.

Naija247news gathered that the deceased was still trapped under the container as at time of filing the report while rescue efforts were ongoing.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi blamed the crash on brake failure.

He sympathized with the deceased family, warning motorist to desist from disobeying traffic rules and regulations.

He said, “An Unidentified driver of a commercial mark trailer today 19th October, 2023 at about 15:08hrs was involved in a road traffic crash.

“One female adult involved was killed (trapped).

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.3A1 Upper- Iweka Outpost Anambra State rushed to the accident scene along with the Awada police team making efforts to get crane to lift the 40ft container were the road traffic crash victim was trapped.

“Efforts are still in place to get the driver of the truck amidst the Awada police division who are also investigating for necessary actions.”(www.naija247news.com).