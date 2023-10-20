Menu
Boko Haram reportedly kills two Nigerian soldiers in Borno

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two Nigerian soldiers attached to the 152 Battalion Banki, Borno State have been killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

According to Sahara Reporters, the soldiers were killed on Thursday morning, October 19, 2023, while foot-scanning the road heading to their deployment area.

The terrorists also went away with their AK-47 rifles and a RPG gun.

Speaking to the publication, a soldier blamed the death of the two army personnel on poor firepower and inadequate equipment to combat the insurgents.

According to him, another soldier attached to the same battalion was killed during an attack on troops who were on farm protection.

He accused the commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel MZ Dikko of lack of command and shortchanging of junior personnel.

“We soldiers of 152 Battalion in Banki are demanding that our Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel MZ Dikko be changed for lack of command, showing “I don’t care” attitude. We are losing our colleagues daily, two were killed today, currently in this battalion; we are facing shortage of ammunition for all calibre of weapons,” the soldier said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

