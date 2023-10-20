Menu
Security News

Bandits kidnap Kebbi ex-local government chairman, 12 others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 20, 2023.

Former chairman of the Ngeski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Garba Hassan, has been kidnapped by bandits along with 12 other people in Niger State.

According to reports, Hassan was travelling with other passengers in a commercial vehicle along Tegina-Kontagora road in Niger State, when they were abducted on Thursday afternoon, October 19. The bandits were reportedly lurking in the bush between Tegina and Kontagora town in Niger State. They subsequently led their victims into the bush and took them to an unknown destination.

Kebbi State Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris who confirmed the incident said;

“We have heard about it, we are investigating the circumstances that led to his kidnap. Everything will be done to secure Alhaji Garba Hassan’s release.” (www.naija247news.com).

