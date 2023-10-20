Angry Mob kills man in Nasarawa for allegedly stealing motorcycle

October 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A mob have lynched a yet-to-be identified man to death in Akwanga town in Nasarawa State over alleged motorcycle theft.

A resident, Bawa Kyuni, said the incident occurred at the A. A Koto area of the town on Friday morning, October 20, 2023.

According to him, the victim was caught in the act and instead of handing him over to the security for appropriate actions, the mob beat him to death.

Another resident who also confirmed the incident to Nasarawa Mirror said some operatives of the Nigeria Police had made efforts to avert the situation but failed.

It was gathered that men of the Nigerian Army deployed to the scene of the incident had restored normalcy and evacuated the corpse.(www.naija247news.com).