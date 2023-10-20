Africa at the Forefront of the Global Floating Gas Facilities Surge

Africa is leading the way in the global proliferation of new floating gas facilities, driven by the imperative to swiftly and affordably meet Europe’s escalating energy demands, according to energy experts and companies

Major players such as Eni, BP, and Nigeria’s UTM Offshore, along with others, are spearheading this surge with projects along Africa’s east and west coasts. Notably, Africa currently exports 40 million tons of gas annually, and forecasts indicate an additional 10.2 million tons per annum of Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) capacity could be added by 2027.

Eni’s upstream director, Luca Vignati, underscored the potential of FLNG as an efficient tool for rapid gas development. Analysts project an estimated $13 billion investment in FLNG over the next five years, with Africa contributing nearly 60% of the anticipated 18.3 million tons per annum of added FLNG capacity by 2027. The appeal of FLNG lies in its ability to bypass the need for extensive onshore infrastructure, making it a cost-effective alternative.

Operators emphasize advancements in vessel technology and turnaround times, citing the success of projects like Cameroon’s Golar FLNG facility, where the cost of production remains significantly lower compared to traditional LNG terminals. With the global energy transition creating uncertainty around long-term investments, FLNG presents a viable solution with its shorter turnaround time.

Africa’s dominance in the FLNG domain has also paved the way for quicker export processes, particularly in countries like the Republic of Congo and Mozambique. This momentum is anticipated to continue, with Africa emerging as the hub for these operations.

While the economic benefits are undeniable, concerns about domestic energy accessibility persist, prompting some governments to consider reserving a portion of the gas for local consumption, despite the challenges in financing full-scale domestic projects.