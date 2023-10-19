Unknown Gunmen Kills Five In Benue State

October 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least five persons have been killed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday in Ayilamo, a village in Logo Local Government of Benue State.

Benue Police spokesperson in the north-central state, Mr Sewuese Anene, said the attack occurred on Tuesday night.

“A few others sustained injuries,” Anene added.

“The attacks are unfortunate; more security men are being deployed to the areas to restore peace,” she also said.

She said that another attack occured in Mbachohon community in Gwer-West Local Government, but added that details in respect of that incident were not available.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that six people were killed in the Mbachohon attack.(www.naija247news.com).