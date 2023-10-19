Menu
Unknown Gunmen Kills Five In Benue State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least five persons have been killed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday in Ayilamo, a village in Logo Local Government of Benue State.

Benue Police spokesperson in the north-central state, Mr Sewuese Anene, said the attack occurred on Tuesday night.

“A few others sustained injuries,” Anene added.

“The attacks are unfortunate; more security men are being deployed to the areas to restore peace,” she also said.

She said that another attack occured in Mbachohon community in Gwer-West Local Government, but added that details in respect of that incident were not available.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that six people were killed in the Mbachohon attack.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

