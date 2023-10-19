Menu
Two injured as tanker catches fire in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 19, 2023.

Two persons sustained injuries on Wednesday when a diesel tanker caught fire at Nine Energies Filling Station, Asero, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was gathered that the fire was ignited by the pump when the mini tanker was offloading its content.

Men of the Ogun State Fire Service had raced to the filling station to put out the fire and prevent it from gulping the entire station.

Naija247news gathered that the driver of the truck and his motor boy sustained first degree burns in the fire outbreak, which started around 10 a.m.

“The fire started around 10 a.m., and we all just saw the thick smoke coming from the filling station. The fire fighters from Ogun State Fire Services came to put out the fire,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Ogun State Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, said the injured were rushed to State Hospital, Ijaye, for medical attention.

“Yes, I was there; the fire started when the tanker was about to dispense the diesel into the underground tank. It was the pumping machine that ignited the fire and the two people injured only suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the state hospital.” Adefala said.

Earlier, the police spokesperson in Ogun, Omolola Odutola, had confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying, however, that she did not have details at the time our correspondent called, because she was at an official function.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

